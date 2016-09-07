Wreck blocks Highway 12 near Pasco-Kahlotus road

The Washington State Patrol was investigating a multiple-vehicle collision Wednesday evening that shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 12.
The 5:15 p.m. crash was near the Pasco-Kahlotus highway.
The state Department of Transportation said cars and trucks were being detoured using Lewis Street in Pasco to reroute them onto Highway 12.
Emergency crews from Pasco, Kennewick and Walla Walla Fire District 5 were helping state troopers at the scene.
More details were not available at press time.
