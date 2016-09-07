Prosser man attacks 3, threatens 1 with shotgun

A Prosser man was arrested after he attacked and then threatened three people with his shotgun early Wednesday morning.
Jarrod Rafe Logan Stroh, 28, was reportedly under the influence of drugs about 1:20 a.m. at the 66000 Block of West Yakitat Road when the three, ages 17, 19 and 22, called police.
He allegedly started to punch and push one of them before attacking all three, said Benton County Sgt. Bob Brockman.
The three held Stroh down until he calmed down and went back into his house. He then reportedly came back outside with a shotgun, Brockman said.
Stroh’s girlfriend tried to threaten him with a baseball bat before he went back outside. Two of the three victims left the area but another, a man with a prosthetic leg, couldn’t run away, Brockman said.
Stroh allegedly pushed the barrel of the shotgun into the man’s chest and then threatened to kill him. Stroh’s girlfriend then put herself between her boyfriend and the other man, who then escaped.
Deputies later arrested Stroh and got a search warrant to recover the shotgun. He was booked into Benton County jail on investigation of second-degree assault.
