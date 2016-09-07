Kennewick pedestrian hit by pickup crossing Clearwater, Highway 395

The busy Highway 395 and Clearwater Avenue intersection in Kennewick was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a pedestrian crossing the street was knocked unconscious by a Dodge Ram pickup.
The pickup driver was turning left about 10 a.m. when he hit the unidentified man. He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.
He was conscious when talking to state troopers and his injuries looked to be non-life-threatening, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. Neither his name nor the driver’s were released.
Meghan Willisof Kennewick was at the Starbucks drive-through when she saw the truck turn left from Highway 395 onto Clearwater. She also noticed that a man was at the crosswalk.
She looked away for a moment, then noticed the man had disappeared.
“I just put two and two together and knew he had been hit,” Willis said. “I’m still shaking from it. It was just weird.”
The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
Westbound traffic on Clearwater was stopped at the intersection, and eastbound traffic was diverted to a neighboring street during the investigation by Kennewick police and the WSP.
Police will review traffic camera footage to learn more about what happened, said Officer Shirrell Veitenheimer with Kennewick police.
