Man arrested for trying to steal fishing gear in Kennewick

A man was arrested in Kennewick after trying to steal two titanium ball fishing reels and other items from a store Tuesday afternoon.
Kyle Christopher Magill, 32, is accused of trying to walk away with about $1,000 of merchandise from Sportsman’s Warehouse, at 6603 W. Canal Dr., when security staff confronted him, police said.
The items included two Smoke brand fishing reels that sell for $160 each and a large Tenzing camouflage backpack.
Security staff and other customers held Magill down until police arrived. He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion second-degree theft.
