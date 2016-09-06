Crime

Man arrested for trying to steal fishing gear in Kennewick

Tri-City Herald

A man was arrested in Kennewick after trying to steal two titanium ball fishing reels and other items from a store Tuesday afternoon.

Kyle Christopher Magill, 32, is accused of trying to walk away with about $1,000 of merchandise from Sportsman’s Warehouse, at 6603 W. Canal Dr., when security staff confronted him, police said.

The items included two Smoke brand fishing reels that sell for $160 each and a large Tenzing camouflage backpack.

Security staff and other customers held Magill down until police arrived. He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion second-degree theft.

