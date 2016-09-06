Prescott man cited for causing Prosser crash

A Stockton, Calif., man was hurt after a Prescott man’s unsafe lane change caused them to collide near Prosser on Tuesday, said the Washington State Patrol.
Bryan H. Foster, 49, was driving west on Interestate 82 about noon when a white Ford Explorer driven by Juan C. Bahena-Bahena, 23, of Prescott, tried to change lanes.
The Explorer hit Foster’s silver Acura 35RL sedan. Foster, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital for possible injuries.
Bahena-Bahena was cited, said the WSP.
