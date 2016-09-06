Man attacks Pasco woman during apartment break-in

A homeless man was arrested in Pasco after allegedly kicking in two apartment doors and damaging a wall Monday night.
Roger Wayne Romero, 27, reportedly kicked in the door of an apartment about 7:40 p.m. at 17th Avenue and West Court Street and attacked a woman inside. He then kicked a hole in the living room wall before kicking in another apartment door, police said.
The victim’s husband chased Romero away and police later arrested him.
Romero was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree burglary.
The woman was not seriously hurt, police said.
