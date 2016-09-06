Man runs from police after high-speed chase through Kennewick

Kennewick police are looking for a man who ran away on foot after a high-speed chase in a stolen sedan Tuesday morning.
Richland police first tried to stop the car, which was stolen from Kennewick, when they saw it near Interstate 182 and Queensgate Drive. The driver, an unknown man, continued to speed away through Kennewick. Spike strips were put out but he continued to drive away on the rims into the Finley area, police said.
Pasco police were then called to help pursue the driver, forcing him to stop. The man then ran out of the car and into a field.
The man wasn’t caught but the car was recovered, police said.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-585-4208
Check back later for updates
Comments