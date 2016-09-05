3 juveniles arrested in Pasco after bolting from stolen car

Three males were arrested after Pasco police recovered a stolen car they ran away from.
Pasco police reported about 1 p.m. Monday that they had processed the four-door car after finding it abandoned. An officer first tried to stop the car near North Eighth Avenue and West Margaret Street when it drove through a stop sign at the intersection, police said.
A resident later told police that the car stopped at 19th Avenue and Cartmell Street and that four or five men bolted out. Officers later found three of the suspects, who were juveniles, and arrested them.
The boys, whose ages were not released, were booked into Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of stolen property and other warrants.
