Business Briefcase for Sept. 4

Honors
▪ Wendy Shaw of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland was invited to join the Skeletal Biology Development and Disease Study Section for the Center for Scientific Review of the National Institutes of Health.
Shaw is a leader in answering questions about the formation of biominerals, such as enamel and bone.
▪ Evelyn Hirt of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland has been appointed by the U.S. National Committee of the International Electrotechnical Commission as technical adviser to the Nanotechnology for Electrotechnical Products and Systems committee.
Hirt is with PNNL’s Office of Lab Planning and Performance Management.
The committee serves as the focal point for U.S. efforts to develop and implement standards for the electrotechnical industry. Hirt’s new leadership role will help the United States remain active within the international nanotechnology standards arena, which is vital for U.S. competitiveness.
Certification
▪ Kevin Floyd of the Kennewick investment firm Petersen Hastings has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
To earn the CFA designation, he passed a three-part exam. He is a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Seattle.
Petersen Hastings is a registered investment firm serving local investors.
New positions
▪ Nik Krastins has been named regional market president for Townsquare Media’s Yakima and Tri-City markets.
He will be based in the Boise-based media, entertainment and digital marketing firm’s Yakima office.
Krastins was formerly general sales manager for KJR FM and AM in Seattle.
▪ Drew Westermeyer, CPA, has joined HFG Trust in Kennewick as chief compliance officer and chief operating officer.
A 2011 graduate of Gonzaga University, he previously worked for KPMG in Seattle and for Amazon’s eCommerce Platform Finance Team.
HFT Trust is an investment and financial consulting firm with approximately $400 million of investor assets under management.
New business
▪ Pinnacle Pain Center has recently rebranded two Washington Clinics in Walla Walla and the Tri-Cities. The Pinnacle Pain Center of Walla Walla has become the Walla Walla Pain Clinic, and the Pinnacle Pain Center of Kennewick will be known as the Tri-Cities Pain Clinic.
For more information, visit lynx.healthcare. To schedule an appointment, call 509-591-0700.
▪ Spanky’s Car Wash of Yakima has opened its first Tri-City location.
The touchless car wash is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2544 Queensgate Drive in Richland.
Spanky’s uses environmentally friendly soaps and reclaims up to 80 percent of its water. Individual washes cost $9 to $14.
