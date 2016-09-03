Meals on Wheels menu for Sept. 6-9

▪ Monday — Closed for Labor Day
▪ Tuesday — Beef tamale pie, rice with green chilies, Mexican coleslaw, fresh fruit salad.
▪ Wednesday — Tuna pasta salad, broccoli salad, chilled peaches, crackers, frosted banana cake.
▪ Thursday — Smothered pork chop, mashed sweet potatoes, squash medley, wheat roll, peanut butter cookies.
▪ Friday — Hamburger, potato salad, carrot raisin salad, poke cake.
Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766.
For more information, go to seniorliferesources.org
Comments