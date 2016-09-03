Kennewick cops respond to old explosives

The Kennewick Police Department reminds residents it will gladly assist with disposing of potentially dangerous items.
The department was recently called by family members who believed they had found military expolives in the storage unit of a family member who had recently died. The relative collected military memorabilia and left several items thought to be explosives, including one that appeared to be a grenade with the pin still in it.
it is unknown if they items were live. The Richland Bomb Squad collected the items and disposed of them.
Comments