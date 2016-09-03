Popular ‘Taste of the Jewish Holidays’ set Sept. 11 in Richland

The kitchen at Congregation Beth Sholom has been humming.
The popular Taste of the Jewish Holidays event — a sellout last year — is coming up, and members of the Richland synagogue are furiously preparing.
Debbie Greene helped make about 300 matzo balls. And she and a crew whipped up 400 potato pancakes — called latkes — over two days.
“If I never see a latke again...” Greene said with a laugh.
The event gives attendees literal and figurative “tastes” of several special days on the Jewish calendar, from shabbot, or sabbath, to Hanukkah and Passover.
She was joking, of course. Taste of the Jewish Holidays is a special event — one that gives the Tri-Cities’ Jewish community a chance to share some of the faith’s most beloved traditions and dishes.
And preparing the food together is a big part of the fun.
“This is camaraderie right here, where community is built,” said Tami Bird, one of the organizers, as she worked on mini-cheesecakes in the kitchen.
This year’s Taste of the Jewish Holidays is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11.
Last year’s Taste was the first ever, and all 100 tickets sold out. This year, organizers are doubling the number, but they still advise people to buy in advance.
They’ll learn about the meaning and significance of each holiday and sample associated foods.
For shabbat, that means challah, which is a braided bread.
For Hanukkah, that means latkes.
For Passover, that means matzo ball soup and charoset, which is a paste made of nuts and honey.
Organizers are compiling booklets with information on the holidays and the food, plus recipes.
“That was a big request last year — recipes,” said Marcie Belgard, as she worked on the cheesecakes.
As Greene, Bird, Belgard and others got ready for Taste, they talked about their excitement for the event.
“The Jewish presence in the Tri-Cities is pretty small,” said Greene, noting that Beth Sholom — the only synagogue in the greater Tri-City area — has about 50 families.
“I’ll run across people who’ve never knowingly met somebody Jewish. They don’t know a lot about us,” she said.
The event, Greene said, is a chance to change that.
Taste tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door if still available. To get a ticket, call 877-426-9204.
Congregation Beth Sholom is at 312 Thayer Drive.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
IF YOU GO
What: Taste of the Jewish Holidays.
When: From 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11.
Where: Congregation Beth Sholom, 312 Thayer Drive, Richland.
Cost: Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. They’re available by calling 877-426-9204. Last year’s event sold out, so people are encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time.
