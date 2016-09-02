Strange odor causes Delta High in Pasco to evacuate for the day

Students were evacuated from a high school in Pasco after reports of an odd gas-like smell reported throughout the building Friday.
Staff called 911 about 8:47 a.m. at Delta High School to report a gas-like smell in the building.
Crews from Pasco fire and Cascade Natural Gas showed up to check the building before a temporary evacuation, but found nothing.
Students and staff then returned to the building at 9:40 a.m., Pasco School District officials said.
But 10 minutes later three students said they felt sick. They were checked out and appeared to be fine. But after reports of the smell continued, the school was evacuated again about 10:35 a.m.
The Delta High students were taken to Chiawana High School to finish their day. They will be bussed back at Delta High when the day ends so they can use their normal mode of after-school transportation, district officials said.
Pasco fire continue to search the building to find what’s causing the odor. No gas leaks were reported, district officials said.
