Sweater Weather project looking for Richland ‘wrappers’

The third-annual “Sweater Weather Community Fiber Art Project” in Richland is looking for participants.
This year, the yarn-inspired tree wrap project will be organized by and displayed in and around the grounds of the Richland Public Library.
Participation is open to individuals or groups. Even those who do not know how to knit or crochet can adopt a tree and learn.
A collection container has been placed near the inside entrance of the library to collect unwanted yarn for the project.
To reserve a tree before the Sept. 7 deadline, contact Kelly Reed at 509-942-7677 or Earlene Mokler at emokler@richland.lib.wa.us or 509-942-7408.
Tree sweaters will be on display from Sept. 17 through Nov. 5 with several guided walks planned.
For more information, visit richland.lib.wa.us/sweaterweather.
