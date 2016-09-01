Kennewick extends Sunset at Southridge summer gatherings

Kennewick is extending its popular summer evening gatherings at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex into September.
The Sunset at Southridge program is scheduled for Sept. 2, 16 and 30. The hours have been modified to 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. because of the earlier sunset.
The Sept. 2 program will feature 10 food vendors, music by Jack Rothwell and free face painting. The Gesa Carousel of Dreams will remain open until 7:30 p.m.
Food vendors will offer a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride.
Participants are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets and to sit on the grass. There are limited tables for seating.
The complex is at 2901 Southridge Blvd.
