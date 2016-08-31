Richland man injured in Pasco motorcycle accident

A Richland man was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday on Highway 397 in Pasco, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Clifford E. Clark, 74, was driving a 2012 Honda Goldwing onto the highway from a private parking lot near Washington Street about 5:30 p.m. when he lost control and the motorcycle tipped over, the state patrol said.
Clark was wearing a helmet and was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, the state patrol said. The cause of the crash was listed as mechanical.
