August 30, 2016 6:07 PM

Cool Labor Day weekend coming for Tri-Cities

Summer will slide into Labor Day weekend with some cooler than usual weather for the Tri-Cities.

Highs could drop into the 70s from Thursday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Normal highs at the start of September are about 85 degrees.

A low pressure system moving across the Pacific Northwest will bring clouds, especially on Thursday and Friday, and a slight chance of showers or thundershowers Thursday night through Friday night.

Friday could be the coolest day of the week, with a high of just 75 degrees.

Sunday and Labor Day should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

