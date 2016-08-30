Cool Labor Day weekend coming for Tri-Cities

Summer will slide into Labor Day weekend with some cooler than usual weather for the Tri-Cities.
Highs could drop into the 70s from Thursday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Normal highs at the start of September are about 85 degrees.
A low pressure system moving across the Pacific Northwest will bring clouds, especially on Thursday and Friday, and a slight chance of showers or thundershowers Thursday night through Friday night.
Friday could be the coolest day of the week, with a high of just 75 degrees.
Sunday and Labor Day should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
