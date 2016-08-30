Local

August 30, 2016 12:13 PM

Take your dog swimming Aug. 31 in Pasco

Dogs will take over Memorial Pool in Pasco the evening of Aug. 31.

With the swim season over for people, the pool will be used for a “Doggie Paddle.”

Small dogs can use the pool at 1520 W. Shoshone Street from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. and large dogs from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. All dogs will receive a goodie bag and have a chance to win a prize.

Cost is $5 for Pasco residents and $6 for nonresidents. Proof of immunizations is required and pet food donations will be accepted to benefit the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

Registration may be done at the event or in advance by calling 509-545-3456 or going to bit.ly/2bEc7yq and clicking on “Memorial Pool” under “Aquatics” at the bottom of the page.

