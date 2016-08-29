Popular seafood monger Capt. Jonny makes port in Hermiston

Captain Jonny Rush, the colorful character who sells fresh-caught salmon and other fish along the Columbia River, is making port in Hermiston for the next few weeks.
Capt. Johnny and his outlandish “vessel” sailed up Interstate 84 from home port, Longview, to sell long-line salmon, sea bass, ling cod and shrimp and other seafood at the Hermiston C&C Secondhand Store, 30654 Baggett Lane, off Highway 395 on the outskirts of Hermiston.
Capt. Jonny plans to remain in Hermiston through Sept. 8. Jonny said he will sell salmon for $5 a pound, with discounts to celebrate the Labor Day holiday. No extra charge for outlandish fish tales and photo ops with the parrot-themed bus.
Capt. Jonny earns a living buying fresh fish from commercial vessels in Seattle and purveys his catch to buyers along the Columbia River. He receives fresh deliveries by refrigerated truck from Seattle.
He’s generally open all day, but advises calling ahead to ensure he’s on site, 503-860-1851.
