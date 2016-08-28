TV show ‘American Pickers’ coming to Washington

Two well-known antique “pickers” are returning to Washington, and they’re looking for “sizable, unique” antique collections to peruse for their popular TV show.
Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from American Pickers will be in the state in September.
“(They) have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” a news release said. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”
American Pickers airs on the History channel. A documentary series, it follows Wolfe and Fritz as they travel the country in search of treasures tucked away in backyards and junkyards, basements and barns.
The show debuted in 2010 and is on its 15th season.
At least one local antiques buff is excited the “pickers” are headed this way.
“I’d like to meet those guys,” said Clark Warner, who owns Memory Lane Antiques in Kennewick with his wife, Lisa.
“I go out and pick just like they do. It’s a lot of fun,” Warner said.
He said he’s learned a lot of his picking methods from watching the show. His negotiation skills also have benefited, he said.
Warner’s brother-in-law also owns an antique store across the street; they’re two of about eight antique stores in downtown Kennewick.
Memory Lane Antiques is at 318 W. Kennewick Ave.
People with antiques collections they’d like Wolfe and Fritz to check out during their time in Washington should send their name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).
Comments