Mid-Columbia agendas

Aug. 29
Prosser School Board, 6 p.m., staff development office, 1500 Grant Ave: closed-door session to receive and evaluate a complaint or charges brought against a public officer or employee. The public portion of the meeting will resume at 7:30 p.m. to interview student board representative candidates, and the board will the go back behind closed doors to evaluate the qualifications of a candidate for public employment.
Aug. 30
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: Prosser economic development update, planning update, six-year road plan prospectus, unscheduled business.
Kennewick City Council: meeting canceled.
Sept. 1
Port of Kennewick Commission and Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation: joint meeting, 10 a.m., Nixyaawii Governance Center, 46411 Timine Way, Pendleton: discuss common interests including village at Island Harbor, Tri-Cities shoreline transfer proposal and cultural, environmental and treaty resources.
Greater Columbia Behavioral Health board, 9 a.m., 101 N. Edison St., Kennewick: reports, discuss the state meeting, regional advisory board bylaws and consider some contracts and contact amendments.
