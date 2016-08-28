Mid-Columbia agendas

Local

Aug. 29

Aug. 29

Prosser School Board, 6 p.m., staff development office, 1500 Grant Ave: closed-door session to receive and evaluate a complaint or charges brought against a public officer or employee. The public portion of the meeting will resume at 7:30 p.m. to interview student board representative candidates, and the board will the go back behind closed doors to evaluate the qualifications of a candidate for public employment.

Aug. 30

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: Prosser economic development update, planning update, six-year road plan prospectus, unscheduled business.

Kennewick City Council: meeting canceled.

Sept. 1

Port of Kennewick Commission and Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation: joint meeting, 10 a.m., Nixyaawii Governance Center, 46411 Timine Way, Pendleton: discuss common interests including village at Island Harbor, Tri-Cities shoreline transfer proposal and cultural, environmental and treaty resources.

Greater Columbia Behavioral Health board, 9 a.m., 101 N. Edison St., Kennewick: reports, discuss the state meeting, regional advisory board bylaws and consider some contracts and contact amendments.

