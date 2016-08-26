Business Briefcase for Aug. 28

Honors
▪ Peter Kalunian is the Columbia Center Rotarian of the Year.
Kalunian, the club’s incoming president for 2016-17, was honored at a recent installation banquet. He was nominated by immediate past president Bob Quay. Kalunian joined the service club in 2000. After a five-year stint in Western Washington, he returned to the Columbia Center chapter in 2011.
Together with his wife Kathy, Kalunian has led 13 Rotary-related medical, dental and construction trips to Belize. He is a retired clergyman.
Certification
▪ Andrea Gilbo is the first respiratory therapist at Kadlec Regional Medical Center to receive an Adult Critical Care Specialty credential.
Gilbo has been a registered respiratory therapist for nine years, with seven at Kadlec. The Adult Critical Care Specialty signifies that a therapist has advanced skills and knowledge in addressing general critical care areas, such as changes in patient status, recognizing and managing sepsis, end-of-life care and more.
For more information, go to kadlec.org.
New positions
▪ Tri-City Orthopaedics welcomes newest member Dr. Uel D. Hansen. Hansen comes to the Tri-Cities from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
Hansen is board certified in orthopedic surgery and is fellowship trained in Adult Joint Reconstruction (Joint Replacement) Surgery.
He also served as a lieutenant colonel in the Army with the 250th Forward Surgical Team in Afghanistan in 2010 and is the recipient of a Purple Heart.
▪ The former information technology director for Chukar Cherries has returned to the Prosser firm as general manager.
Tim Oten joined Chukar Cherries in 1999, and was part of its growth into an iconic Northwest brand. He worked for the company on-site and as a consultant.
He earned a degree in management information systems at Washington State University and most recently worked for Vivid Learning Systems.
In his new post, he works at Chuckar Cherries’ factory headquarters and flagship store in Prosser, where the company is in the midst of modernizing its stores and expanding its products. He will also supervise the Chukar Cherries store at Seattle’s Pike Place Market.
▪ Soroptimist International of Pasco-Kennewick has announced new officers after a June 28 meeting.
Elected as the 2016-17 officers were president Helene Schwartz, president-elect Andrea Aldous, vice president Deb Prichard, treasurers Julie Moore and Pat Tuohy, and secretaries Doniella Guthrie and Marilin Wolford.
For more information, contact Jo Breneman at 509-539-7144 or jo.breneman@gmail.com.
Donations
▪ Prevent Homeless Pets of Benton City has been awarded a $7,500 grant from the Petco Foundation to support spay and neuter services. This program is to be available based on the need to alter cats, particularly large colonies or individual cats of extremely low-income residents in the Tri-Cities and Southeastern to Central Washington.
PHP is a nonprofit spay and neuter clinic in Benton City that serves the region’s communities.
In 2013, the agency opened its clinic at 812 Della Ave. It has since performed 10,956 cat and 2,618 dog spays and neuters.
