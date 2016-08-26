Franklin PUD restores power poles for Kahlotus

Franklin PUD, working with Benton PUD and Big Bend Power, has replaced 25 power poles after restoring power and phone service to the fire-ravaged Kahlotus area.
A more than 5,000-acre fire that broke out Sunday caused Kahlotus residents to lose power and phone service. Power was back on for residents about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and phone service was restored Wednesday morning, said Debbie Bone-Harris, public affairs manager at Franklin PUD.
The deep, rocky ravines could have made these installs harder, Bone-Harris said.
“We were pretty amazed at how fast those guys put up new power poles,” she said.
Overall, 25 poles had to be replaced, 15 of which were transmission lines that carried a larger amount of power from Bonneville Power Administration.
The other 10 lines were for distribution, which gets power into homes and businesses, Bone-Harris said.
