Kids set up lemonade stand to help pay for fair admission

The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo has plenty of food and drink stands to choose from inside the gates.
There’s another option outside, near the back entrance on 19th Avenue.
“We got a lemonade stand to raise extra money for wrist bands, so we can get into the fair,” said Olivia Holloway, 12, of Kennewick.
Olivia and her brother Arden, 10, and sister Harper, 8, banded together to help raise fair money with their friend Izzy Howard, 12.
They’re selling cookies, brownies and lemonade — 50 cents each — outside their grandpa’s house. They even offer a gluten-free oatmeal raisin option.
Carnival wristbands cost $28 before Aug. 23 and $33 after, according to the bi-county fair’s website.
The Holloways usually get their bracelets as Easter presents from their grandmother, who also helps them bake for their stand, said their father, Sean Holloway.
“We try to teach them about money management,” he said. “I think it’s definitely done that for them.”
They usually raise more than $100 each year, which goes toward the cups and lemonade ingredients, Izzy’s wristband and other materials to set up shop.
They split whatever is left, Sean said.
“They always get really excited about that,” he said.
Christy Howard, Izzy’s mother, believes it’s a great way to teach her kids about responsibility, she said.
“My kids can only go to the fair if they have their own money to go,” she said.
Sometimes, business is booming.
“They made all the brownies yesterday, but sold them all,” Sean said.
When things slow down, the kids take a break and go for a swim in their grandpa’s pool, Olivia Holloway said.
The kids will also visit a security guard near the fair gate from time to time.
Jacob Mabrey of Goldendale said they approached him while setting up the stand Wednesday.
“They were a little shy at first, but they offered me a cookie and lemonade,” Mabrey said.
He hadn’t seen a lemonade stand in a while, he said.
“It brought me back to when I was a kid,” he said.
A little later, they had competition.
Jennifer Sainz of Kennewick brought her daughter Marysa, 10, and her friend London Jones, 9, to sell frozen fruit pops and water at another table.
Thankfully, the competition wasn’t cutthroat — Marysa and the Holloway kids are cousins.
Marysa and London are in a Nuclear Athletics cheer squad.
“We’re going to split it up, just to pay for our cheer funds,” Marysa said.
After a hard day’s work, the kids look forward to enjoying more of the rides and food inside the gates.
“I think it makes them appreciate the fair a little more, knowing that they’ve made the money for it,” Christy said.
