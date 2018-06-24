Plenty of perfection, but still some failure in June 2-8 inspections

Eleven food service establishments failed inspections by the Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team for the week of June 2-8. Another 23 of the 58 inspected earned perfect scores.
The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 Mid-Columbia establishments that sell or serve food to the public. Establishments are evaluated on a 418-point scale for knowledge of safe food handling procedures, cleanliness and compliance with health codes.
Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups incur additional visits.
All inspections occur without notice and usually during regular business hours.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Amarillis’s Meat Market (Meat), 1825 W. Court St., June 7, routine (35 red, 21 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, hand sink blocked.
Casa Mia, 2541 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 29, routine, (35 red, 2 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage.
Cheese Louise, 619 The Parkway, Richland, June 6, routine, first follow-up to routine May 10, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Coyote Bobs Casino, 3014 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, routine, May 29, (50 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, paper towel dispenser not functioning, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Domino’s Pizza, 101 S. Washington St., Kennewick, June 6, first follow-up to routine May 14 (15 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked.
Double Dragon, 3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 30, third follow-up to routine Apr. 25 (30 red, 0 blue); June 6, fourth follow up to routine Apr. 25 (0 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Drakes Meat Rubs (Caterer), 10611 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 10, routine, (30 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, improper cold holding.
The Original Pancake House, 3717 Plaza Way, Kennewick, June 6, routine, (30 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing.
Restaurant Lupitas, 1410 E. Lewis St., Pasco, June 7, third follow-up to routine May 1 (75 red, 3 blue).
Notes: Bare hand contact, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.
Super Taco (Mobile), 1010 N. Oregon, Pasco, June 7, routine, (90 red, 3 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food obtained from unapproved source, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer, unapproved procedures.
Thai Elephant, 6030 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 5, routine, (90 red, 8 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, bare hand contact, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Amarilis’s Meat Market (deli), 1825 W. Court St., Pasco, June 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Amarilis’s Meat Market (store), 1825 W. Court St., Pasco, June 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Arby’s, 1051 George Washington Way, Richland, June 6, first follow-up to routine May 24 (0 red, 0 blue).
Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs (Mobile), Richland Regatta, June 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue).
Best Western Kennewick Inn, 4001 W. 27th Ave., May 31, routine, (0 red, 0 blue).
Brookdale Meadow Springs, 770 W. Gage Blvd., Richland, routine, June 5 (10 red, 0 blue).
Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, June 5, first follow up to routine May 17, (0 red, 0 blue).
China Café Restaurant, 131 N. Ely St., Kennewick, third follow-up, June 6 to routine Mar. 29 (0 red, 0 blue).
Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, June 7, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)
Copper Top Tap House & Growler Fills, 5354 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick, June 6, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Cupcakes Bakery & Deli, 2625 W. Bruneau, Kennewick, June 7, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Daily Donuts, 1131 W. Court St., Pasco, June 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue).
Dagupan Grill, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, June 5, second follow-up to routine Apr. 10 (0 red, 0 blue)
Days Inn-Kennewick, 2811 W. Second Ave., Kennewick, June 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Dollar Tree, 3017 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, June 5, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Dogoson (Mobile), Kennewick Farmers Market, June 7, routine, (10 red, 0 blue).
Don Taco (Mobile), 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, June 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Dutch Bros, 3 W. Columbia Drive, Richland, June 6, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Euro Market, 3101 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Fieldstone Grandridge, 7255 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, June 5, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Foodies Brick & Mortar, 308 W. Kennewick Ave., June 6, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Garfield Mart, 30 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, June 6, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Gold’s Gym, 151 N. Ely St., Kennewick, June 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Grindstar Coffee, 813 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, June 6, first follow-up to routine May 14 (0 red, 0 blue)
Hop Jack’s, 2675 Queensgate Drive, Richland, June 5, second follow-up to routine Apr. 18 (0 red, 5 blue)
J.D. Diner, 3790 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, June 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Karma Juice (Demonstrator), Richland Farmers Market, June 8, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick S/D Fruitland Bldg., 200 S. Fruitland St., Kennewick, June 6, first follow-up to routine May 23 (0 red, 0 blue)
Krispy Kreme, 2508 Duportail St., Richland, June 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Lee’s Tahitian Restaurant, 1342 Jadwin Ave., Richland, June 6, first follow-up to routine May 14 (0 red, 0 blue)
Leona Libby Middle School, 3259 Belmont Blvd., West Richland, June 6, first follow-up to routine May 18 (0 red, 0 blue)
Liberty Christian School, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland, June 5, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Lulu Craft Bar & Kitchen, 606 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, June 5, second follow-up to routine May 10 (0 red, 0 blue)
Miranda’s Treat Sno Shack (Mobile), Columbia Park, Kennewick, June 2, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)
Mustang Grill/Café Villa, 602 Seventh St., Prosser, June 7, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Prosser Heights Elementary, 2008 Miller Ave., Prosser, June 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Quizno’s Subs, 950 George Washington Way, Richland, June 5, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Rancho Meat Market, 4903 Robert Wayne Drive, Pasco, June 4, first follow-up to routine May 8 (5 red, 0 blue)
Richland Nat’l Little League-Badger, Keene Road, Richland, June 4, routine, (0 red, 3 blue)
Roasters Coffee, 7200 Burden Blvd., Pasco, June 4, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Salsitas Tacos Grill (Mobile), Chinook Middle School, Kennewick, June 1, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Tapteal Elementary, 705 N. 62nd Ave., West Richland, June 7, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
The Folded Pizza Pie, 421 Welsian Way, Richland, June 5, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Three City Sports Bar, 900 W Columbia Drive, Kennewick, June 6, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)
Wendy’s, 930 George Washington Way, Richland, June 6, first follow-up to routine May 18 (5 red, 0 blue)
Wine & More LLC, 3600 Zintel Way, Kennewick, June 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
