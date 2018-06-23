Fire south of Finley burns 750 acres

Firefighters expect to finished with a 700-acre wildfire south of Finley by 4 p.m.

The blaze near Easterday Farms started as a 25-acre fire in Switzler Canyon around 7:45 a.m. Friday and after being pushed by the wind, it jumped fire breaks and grew a 700 acres. The rough terrain made it hard to contain.

Multiple firefighters were treated for smoke inhalations and minor burns. It also damaged a command vehicle, and threatened several structures.

Firefighters from Benton County fire districts 2 and 4, Franklin County Fire District 3 and Kennewick, Richland and Pasco fire departments were on the scene most of the day trying to keep it from damaging crops and railway lines.

After bringing in state and regional firefighters, they stopped the fire's advance by about 10 p.m.

No one else was injured and no other property was damaged.