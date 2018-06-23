Fire starts near WSU Tri-Cities vineyards

Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire at WSU Tri-Cities.
The blaze started around 10:15 p.m. Friday in a vacant lot between a teaching vineyard and the St. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center.
Richland firefighters doused the blaze quickly, Washington State University officials said. It did damage several composting boxes at the edge of the vineyard.
The Richland Fire Department is investigating.
WSU Chancellor Sandra Haynes thanked the Richland, Kennewick, Hanford and Benton County fire departments that responded to put out the fire.
"We're thankful that the fire was extinguished quickly and that little damage was done to any structural components on campus," she said.
