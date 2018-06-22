UPDATE: Wind-driven fire burns 200 acres in canyon near farm south of Kennewick

Firefighters are battling a 200-acre blaze in a canyon near Easterday Farms south of Kennewick.
Firefighters are battling a blaze at Easterday Farms south of Kennewick.
People spotted flames near the Nine Canyon Road farm in Switzler at 7:45 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters believed they stopped the fire at 25 acres in Switzler Canyon, but wind flared it back up, said Tracy Baker, the Benton County Fire District 1 public information officer.
The terrain makes battling the blaze difficult, so firefighters are hoping to use bulldozers to create breaks to stop the fire, she said. It's about 20 percent contained.
Two wildland strike teams converged to fight the wind-driven fire in the small canyon between two irrigated fields.
Check back for updates.
Comments