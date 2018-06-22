Firefighters are on the scene of a wild fire in a small canyon on Easterday Farms
Firefighters are on the scene of a wild fire in a small canyon on Easterday Farms Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Firefighters are on the scene of a wild fire in a small canyon on Easterday Farms Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

UPDATE: Wind-driven fire burns 200 acres in canyon near farm south of Kennewick

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

June 22, 2018 09:53 AM

Kennewick, WA

Firefighters are battling a 200-acre blaze in a canyon near Easterday Farms south of Kennewick.

Firefighters are battling a blaze at Easterday Farms south of Kennewick.

People spotted flames near the Nine Canyon Road farm in Switzler at 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters believed they stopped the fire at 25 acres in Switzler Canyon, but wind flared it back up, said Tracy Baker, the Benton County Fire District 1 public information officer.

Firefighters are heading to wind-driven fire in a canyon between two irrigated fields fields near Easterday Farms south of Finley.

By

The terrain makes battling the blaze difficult, so firefighters are hoping to use bulldozers to create breaks to stop the fire, she said. It's about 20 percent contained.

Two wildland strike teams converged to fight the wind-driven fire in the small canyon between two irrigated fields.

Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

  Comments  