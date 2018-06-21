20-year-old Columbia Center movie theater to close

The screens at Regal Cinema's movie theater at Columbia Center mall in Kennewick are going dark for good.
Meredith Reed, the mall's director of marketing and business development, said the 20-year-old theater will close.
“We do have plans to develop the space for a new retailer that we’re excited to bring in, and we hope to share details when the time is right,” Reed said in a statement.
Reed would not confirm reports that the theater will be replaced with a sporting goods store.
The theater opened at the mall in 1998 as an Act III Theatres-branded cinema.
The move comes as construction begins on a new Fairchild theater in the Southridge area of Kennewick.
Comments