The Tri-Cities water supply for some lawns and crops is tightening

A warm and dry spring has water managers less optimistic about water for irrigation this summer.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the East Cascade Mountains, where snowpack feeds the Yakima River, as abnormally dry.
The water supply from the river may be tight for the Kennewick Irrigation District, said Seth Defoe, KID land and water resources manager.
But the district isn't expecting any watering restrictions.
The season could be similar to 2016, when river levels got close to the levels at which managers along the Yakima River would have to reduce diversions for irrigation, he said.
Others who depend on the river for water will not be as fortunate.
The Yakima River Basin has a $4 billion agriculture industry, including Benton County vineyards and orchards.
No water will be available for 300 holders of junior water rights along the Yakima River and its tributaries, according to the Washington state Department of Ecology. Most are individual irrigators.
Some irrigation districts, including the Roza Irrigation District, are expected to receive at best 96 percent of its water allocation, an amount that could worsen as the irrigation season progresses, according to Ecology.
That affects KID users, whether they are watering orchards and other crops, or their lawns and gardens in town.
KID can use water that returns to the Yakima River between the Parker Gauge downriver from Union Gap, and Prosser Dam.
With the Roza district using less irrigation water, less water will return to the river for KID use.
In early spring water managers were anticipating a 100 percent water supply for irrigators who depend on the Yakima River.
Then came a record warm May and the snowpack in the mountains started melting earlier than usual, feeding the Yakima River before the water was needed for irrigation.
Rainfall also has only been modest since February, said Ecology spokeswoman Joye Redfield-Wilder in a blog.
"It looks like this could put us in a difficult spot later in the summer, making water scarce for irrigation and fish," she said.
The National Weather Service is predicting that this summer could be warmer and drier than usual.
Stored water also is used to supply irrigation needs in the Yakima River Basin.
Usually reservoirs have to be tapped for water around June 20, Defoe said. But this year, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation began to rely on stored water at its Cascade reservoirs starting June 11.
While that was early, it still is much better than the drought of 2015. Then the reservoir system had to be tapped April 15, and KID restricted water use to as little as 20 minutes per zone twice a week for lawns.
Although KID does not anticipate restrictions this year, water users still should play it smart with their water use, Defoe said.
KID recommends watering fewer days for longer times to grow deep roots and prepare lawns to survive drier conditions. Also, make sure sprinklers are not watering streets and sidewalks.
More water conservation tips are posted at bit.ly/H2OConservation.
