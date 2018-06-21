Speed factor in semi rollover on Highway 240 exit

A speeding semi driver drove off the side of Highway 395 late Wednesday night, rolling his truck and damaging a guardrail and light pole.
The Washington State Patrol said Amarbir Singh, 44, of Bellingham, allegedly lost control of his Kenworth semitruck around 11:15 p.m. on Highway 240 exit onto northbound 395.
The truck hit the guardrail and slammed into a light pole, the state patrol said.
Singh was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital and released. The state patrol cited him for second-degree negligent driving.
