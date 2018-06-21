Tow truck operators and Department of Transportation officials walk past a damaged semi-truck early Thursday morning at the base of the blue bridge in Kennewick. Officials say the driver was injured when the vehicle rolled as he we attempting to go north on Highway 395 from eastbound Highway 240.
Speed factor in semi rollover on Highway 240 exit

By Bob Brawdy And Cameron Probert

June 21, 2018 11:18 AM

A speeding semi driver drove off the side of Highway 395 late Wednesday night, rolling his truck and damaging a guardrail and light pole.

The Washington State Patrol said Amarbir Singh, 44, of Bellingham, allegedly lost control of his Kenworth semitruck around 11:15 p.m. on Highway 240 exit onto northbound 395.

The truck hit the guardrail and slammed into a light pole, the state patrol said.

Singh was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital and released. The state patrol cited him for second-degree negligent driving.

