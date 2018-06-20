Construction begins on Canyon Lakes cinema with reclining seats, alcohol

Site work has begun on the much-anticipated new Fairchild Cinema at Kennewick's Canyon Lakes.
Fairchild announced plans for a 10-screen complex in the 2900 block of South Quinlan Street near the Kennewick Walmart last year.
The Tri-Cities company also operates cinemas in Pasco, Richland and Moses Lake.
The Canyon Lakes addition will boost its screen total to 42.
Fairchild purchased the 8.6-acre Kennewick property in 2011. At the time, Fairchild said the new theater would employ about 40 people.
