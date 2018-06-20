Heavy earth moving equipment is staged at site prepared to break ground for the new Fairchild Cinemas movie theater in the 2900 block of South Quillan Street in Kennewick.
Heavy earth moving equipment is staged at site prepared to break ground for the new Fairchild Cinemas movie theater in the 2900 block of South Quillan Street in Kennewick.
Heavy earth moving equipment is staged at site prepared to break ground for the new Fairchild Cinemas movie theater in the 2900 block of South Quillan Street in Kennewick.

Local

Construction begins on Canyon Lakes cinema with reclining seats, alcohol

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

June 20, 2018 06:45 PM

Kennewick

Site work has begun on the much-anticipated new Fairchild Cinema at Kennewick's Canyon Lakes.

Fairchild announced plans for a 10-screen complex in the 2900 block of South Quinlan Street near the Kennewick Walmart last year.

The Tri-Cities company also operates cinemas in Pasco, Richland and Moses Lake.

The Canyon Lakes addition will boost its screen total to 42.

Fairchild purchased the 8.6-acre Kennewick property in 2011. At the time, Fairchild said the new theater would employ about 40 people.

  Comments  