Richland man is accused of having sex with a teen. He had morning-after pills, too

A 31-year-old Richland man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old Richland High School student at his home.
Raymond E. Bentley faces one count of third-degree child rape in Benton County Superior Court.
Court documents say Richland High School administrators were alerted to the relationship by an anonymous person, who said the girl was having sex with an adult with red hair.
The girl reportedly said she skipped school to have sex with Bentley, and met up with him on the weekends, court documents said.
The girl apparently was worried she was pregnant, but said that Bentley had previously bought her Plan B, or morning-after pills, according to court documents.
School officials contacted Richland police.
She told detectives that starting in April, she'd meet Bentley near the high school during his lunch break. Court documents said he'd then take her to his home for sex.
Bentley would give her morning-after pills when they didn't use a condom.
Police said in court documents that they found condoms, morning-after pills and other items in Bentley's bedroom.
Bentley posted $50,000 cash to bail out of jail pending his trial Aug. 27. In the meantime, Bentley cannot have contact with minors and must stay away from high schools and middle schools.
Comments