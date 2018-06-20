Pasco girls fought with makeshift weapons. 1 needed 22 stitches

What started with a spat between teen girls at a Pasco store ended with a running series of battles Tuesday.
Pasco police officers are still piecing together what started out as teen girls with grudges and possible gang ties squaring off around 4 p.m.
The girls agreed to meet and talk it out in Sylvester Park.
Each group then showed up with more people and improvised swinging weapons, such as a sprocket tied to a sock and a padlock tied to a bandana, police said.
As police arrived at the scene of the first fight , they found people bleeding, yelling or running away, Pasco police said.
One girl had to get 22 stitches in her head.
The scattered fighters regrouped and brought help for a second round at the Lourdes Medical Center emergency room, then a third battle at Volunteer Park.
Officers reached the park and started arresting people. The groups dispersed.
Eight people from Pasco were arrested and booked into the Franklin County jail or juvenile detention:
- A 23-year-old man was booked into the Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for drug possession and criminal mischief.
- A 23-year-old woman on suspicion of criminal mischief and violation of a court order
- A 15-year-old Pasco teen on suspicion of rioting
- Two 14-year-old girls, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl for criminal mischief.
