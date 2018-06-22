$38M Duportail Bridge project reaches a critical point

The construction team working on Richland's Duportail Bridge is preparing for a critical juncture in the two-year project.
July 1 marks the first date the Apollo Construction-led team can legally work in the Yakima River.
Workers have until Sept. 30 to build the foundation footings that will rest in the river. The narrow window to work in the river is timed to coincide with minimal fish and spawning activity in the river.
In preparation, Malcolm Drilling Co., a subcontractor, started drilling six shafts associated with three piers on the downtown side of the river this week. Two piers are on the shoreline and the third will rest in the river.
A temporary rock berm in the river will serve as a construction platform for the summer work.
"This is all about the foundation work this summer," said Julie West, transportation and development manager for the Richland Public Works department.
It will get a second shot at working in the river in 2019 when the bridge deck will be installed.
West said the $38 million project to link central Richland to the Queensgate area is on schedule for its planned 2020 opening.
The city awarded a $25 million construction contract to Apollo, which began work in February.
The project includes construction of the bridge, as well as approaches and intersections. The bridge will have two lanes in either direction as well as pedestrian and bicycle lanes and will carry a new water main to serve south Richland.
In the meantime, Apollo and its team are working on the downtown side of the river on the abutment, sound walls and in-ground infrastructure. Greenish pipe visible in photos is part of the storm pipe system.
The water main will replace the aging water line that rests on the bottom of the river.
The new bridge improvement connections between Richland's traditional core and its blossoming southern district by extending Duportail Street across the river to the Queensgate area.
The launch of the bridge project coincides with work to widen Queensgate and install two roundabouts between Interstate 182 and Keene Road.
Bridge funding includes $22.5 million from 2015 Connecting Washington transportation package, $9 million from the state's transportation improvement board, $2.7 million in various federal awards, $1.6 million spent by the city in the planning stages and $1.66 million financed by the controversial $20 fee assessed on vehicles registered in the city of Richland.
The $7.25 million water main project is funded with a $2 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with the city's water utility covering the balance of the cost.
The city posts updates and project information on its website, bit.ly/DuportailBridge
