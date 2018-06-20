Fertilizer plant fire forces some to evacuate in Franklin County

A fertilizer plant fire near Eltopia sent up hazardous smoke affecting about 40 people in the area.
The fire at the McGregor Company fertilizer plant is out, said Sgt. Gordon Thomasson.
The flames started inside a warehouse at about 6 a.m., sending black smoke across about a quarter mile area. Since the smoke can cause problems for the young, elderly and people with respiratory issues, they asked people in the area to evacuate if they would be affected.
The request included the about 40 people living between Deweber and Firecrest on Eltopia West and between Fir and Garfield on Glade road.
Franklin County Fire District 5 fought the fire with help from District 3 crews.
The unincorporated farming community of about 800 people is about 15 miles north of Pasco off Highway 395.
People were asked to avoid the area around North Glade North and Eltopia West roads because the air could be hazardous, said the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Check back for updates.
Comments