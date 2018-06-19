Edwin Espejo, right, confers with his attorney Gary Metro during a hearing on his attempted murder charges. The charges stem from the Sept. 16 gunfight with Pasco police in the basement of his South Ninth Avenue home after officers responded to domestic violence call.
This Pasco man didn't let his wheelchair stop him from beating up another guy

June 19, 2018 06:20 PM

A Pasco man is adding assault to his attempted murder charges after allegedly helping to beat a man in the Franklin County jail.

Edwin Espejo, 31, has been in a wheelchair since he returned to Franklin County jail to face attempted murder charges for a Sept. 16, 2017 showdown with Pasco police.

Now he, along with Adrian Tejeda-Sandoval, 29, and Efren P. Torres, 21, are each facing one count of second-degree assault for a June 10 attack.

Richard Vasquez court
February 16, 2018 - Rape suspect Richard Vasquez, 30, wears handcuffs connected to a waist chain during his Thursday appearance in Franklin County Superior Court.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The attack started at about 7:30 p.m. when Tejeda-Sandoval began beating suspected rapist Richard Vasquez, 30, in his cell. 

Jail video reportedly shows Espejo and Torres among the people entering Vasquez's cell within 15 minutes.

Several more people also went in Vasquez's cell, but police couldn't identify them, according to court records.

Vasquez was sent to Lourdes Hospital with a broken nose, a concussion and cuts to his eyebrow and inner lip, which required stitches.

The three charged men are being held on $50,000 bail for the charges.

Tejeda-Sandoval was in jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen car, and Torres was being held on suspicion of domestic violence assault.

