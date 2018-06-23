Here's one man's dream for a new Tri-City campground

Brad Rew had a vision for a piece of the Yakima River shoreline in Richland.
He remembered the days when kids like him grew up roaming along the river and envisioned turning it into an area where families could camp and kids could explore.
There would be a campground with spaces for 25 recreational vehicles and park land.
He met with people concerned about commercial use of the land next to W.E. Johnson Park, a peaceful, natural open space managed by the city of Richland in partnership with Tapteal Greenway.
He agreed to add trails, allow horseback riders and keep an area intact for wildlife to make the project more palatable to groups like Tapteal and the Lower Columbia Audubon Society.
Access would be through W.E. Johnson Park, and he agreed, in exchange, to allow public use of his land.
The public could reach the Richland side of the river by the park on his land to fish, float the water or just enjoy the wildland setting and view.
But two years into the project, Rew, the owner of Gale-Rew Construction in Richland, is doubting he can make it happen.
He's not sure it makes financial sense to move ahead.
He proposed turning about 15 acres zoned as flood plain into the campground and park, according to Richland city documents.
Currently the parcel is used for grazing animals and growing alfalfa and includes a small, unused house.
To turn the property into a campground requires permits from the Army Corps of Engineers because of its shoreline location, and from the state Department of Ecology, which assesses possible impacts to the environment.
As the owner of a construction company, Rew is used to working through the process of getting permits.
He estimated the permits for this project would take six months. Instead, it has taken two years and he's spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on it, he said.
Just cleaning up the acreage along the river cost about $100,000 after he hauled out old cars, boats, trailers and trash dumped there, he said. He owns 58 acres in the area.
He says he's not complaining about the permitting process. It's essential to protect the river and environment.
But it has been costly, in both time and money, he said.
He also applied with the Richland planning department for a special use permit for the campground, but progress has been postponed to resolve the issue of access through the park.
Now people reach the park south off Van Giesen Street west of Highway 240. Hall Road, provides access to the park and continues as a narrow gravel road through the park to the old house on Rew's land.
A public hearing was advertised by the planning department, but was postponed to resolve access issues between Rew and the Parks and Public Facilities Department, said Shane O'Neill, interim planning administrator.
Richland is close to completing an agreement that would be acceptable to both the city and Rew, said Phil Pinard, capital project manager for the Parks and Public Facilities Department.
The agreement would need to go the Parks and Recreation Commission and then to the city council for approval.
Rew would be required to provide easements to the city, and the city would gain public recreation access to land that is now private.
City staff has worked hard to move the project forward, Rew said.
Some groups remain concerned about the project. They include those who live across the river from the proposed campground and equestrians.
The park is popular for horseback riding, with two stables on Hall Road and another nearby on Van Giesen Street, said Carole Schuh, who rides her horse at the park and is on the board of the Tapteal Greenway.
The paths riders use cross Hall Road and she questions whether that can continue to be done safely, including by young and beginning riders, if traffic increases as the only way to reach an RV campground and a park used by the public.
Rew said he wants to work with horse groups and sees opportunity to cater to horseback riders at the campground.
His largest concern remains cost, particularly because campgrounds are not that profitable, he said.
He's proposing an RV campground, with limited stays for maybe $25 to $40 a night. It could attract visitors to the Tri-Cities or just provide a getaway without travel for Tri-City families, he said.
It would be less profitable than an RV park, which would allow long-term use, for instance to people who are in the Tri-Cities for months at a time for work at Hanford, Columbia Generating Station outages or construction projects.
Expanding the campground to more spaces would make it more profitable, he said.
But he would have to start at the beginning again to get federal and state permits, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars more with no guarantee the project would be approved, he said.
His other option could be to sell the land as farmland. But then it would return to no public use, he said.
Comments