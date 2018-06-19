Summer could start with a boom in Tri-Cities

Summer is expected to come a day early to the Tri-Cities this week.
Wednesday could be the warmest day of the year so far, with the temperature climbing to as high as 94 degrees in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
That's close to 10 degrees above normal for the Tri-Cities in the third week of June.
The first day of summer is Thursday, and the season could start with a boom, according to the weather service.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast.
The storm system could blow in with gusts as high as 31 mph Wednesday night.
There could be some thunder late Wednesday night and again after 11 a.m. on the first day of summer.
Temperatures should be a little cooler through the rest of the week, not reaching the 90s again until Sunday, according to the early forecast.
