Here's why you may be having trouble finding a Tri-Cities job

The Tri-Cities economy keeps growing, but thanks to relentless population growth, its unemployment rate remained stubbornly flat in May.
The Mid-Columbia added 945 people to its civilian labor force over the year and 920 jobs, according to figures released Tuesday by the Washington Employment Security Department. Nonfarm employment was up even higher, 1,600 jobs.
The net result is the local unemployment rate for May was unchanged from a year ago at 5.2 percent, but down from 5.7 percent in April.
The local economy tends to add jobs in the spring. This year is no exception.
Ajsa Suljic, the state's labor economist for the region, said there's been a surge in farm jobs connected to the cherry harvest.
"Overall, we're still growing," she said.
The Tri-Cities tends to have one of the higher unemployment rates of Washington's metro areas.
Seattle unemployment fell to 3.4 percent, a strong showing that helped drive the statewide average down to 4.4 percent.
To the east, Walla Walla posted a healthy 4.3 percent unemployment rate. Spokane was tied with the Tri-Cities.
Yakima reported a 6 percent rate, and Longview was 6.8 percent.
Carl Adrian, CEO of the Tri-City Development Council or TRIDEC, said he isn't concerned that that the Tri-City unemployment rate is at the higher end of the range. That's been the case for the area historically and population growth tends to lead job growth.
Census figures indicate the Tri-Cities grew 2.3 percent or by about 6,500 people between 2016 and 2017, the most recent figures available.
It's hard for the job market to keep up, he said.
Construction, retail, hospitality and health care posted the highest gains.
Construction clocked in at 9,600 jobs (+400) retail employed 13,800 (+700), leisure and hospitality 12,100, (+600), and food service 8,900 (+200).
Only one sector shed jobs over the year. Administrative and support services, which includes Hanford related activities, employed 10,900, a drop of 300 for the year.
State figures show that 63 percent of Benton County residents and 65.6 percent of Franklin County residents over the age of 16 participate in the work force. The state average is 62.8 percent.
