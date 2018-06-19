Kennewick's Foodies and Rockabilly take their food to the street

Two pillars of downtown Kennewick are taking their food to the streets.
Rockabilly Coffee and Foodies Brick and Mortar are signing on for the city of Kennewick's new "StrEatery" program.
The city floated the idea of outside dining last fall, viewing outdoor dining as a way to energize downtown.
It put money behind the idea to get it off the ground and invited businesses to apply for the program. Rockabilly and Foodies were the first to sign on.
This week, the city council gave its OK for the city to allow the two dining areas. Miles Thomas, the city's economic development manager, wants to see the structures placed in mid-to-late July.
In all, the city is giving up four angled parking spots and two motorcycle spots along West Kennewick Avenue, a bet it believes will pay off in added visitors to downtown.
The city is supporting street eateries with a $50,000 community development block grant after a 2017 survey indicated a strong desire for more outdoor dining options and experiences in downtown.
Rockabilly owner Travis Jordan said his business is chiefly a wholesale coffee roaster. But it has a downtown retail storefront where it also sells beer, wine and light hors d'oeuvres such as meat and cheese plates.
Jordan wants to help drive more traffic downtown.
"People attract people," he said. "They see people sitting outside having a good time and they want to be part of it."
The Rockabilly street eatery will take up two angled parking spots and a motorcycle spot at the southwest corner of West Kennewick Avenue and Auburn Street.
Foodies Brick and Mortar, the popular lunch and dinner restaurant led by Joanna and Timothy Wilson, will construct its eatery west of Cascade Street.
Like Rockabilly, it is designing an outdoor dining spot to fit in two angled parking spots and a motorcycle spot.
Each eatery is expected to cost $31,250 to build — $25,000 in grant money and a 25 percent match from the businesses.
As part of the agreement, Rockabilly and Foodies must each create at least one full-time job.
The contracts extend to Dec. 31, 2021.
Taste of the Tri-Cities
The ninth annual Tri-Cities Geocoin Challenge runs June 21-24. The 2018 event highlights the region's hospitality offerings with a food theme.
Participants hunt for geocaches stashed near food and beverage establishments starting 8 a.m. Saturday at Sacajawea State Park.
Each participant gets a passport and tips leading to 32 geocaches hidden across the four cities.
You have to find 28 of the 32 geocaches to win. Completed passports can be returned to the park on Saturday or Sunday to earn this year's geocoin set.
Visit tricitygeocoin.com for information.
A bloomin' update
The Kennewick Outback Steakhouse, 6819 W. Canal Drive, is getting an update. Permit records indicate property owner Argo Colonnade LLC secured permits for a commercial remodel in May. The project is valued at about $400,000.
