Week in photos June 10-16, 2018

June 16, 2018 - Volunteers Mark Blotz, Nathan Burt, Toni Ball and Ken Call, from left, participate in Friday's second annual George and Pat Jones Community Service Day by working on the first phase of the Playground of Dreams renovation project. Several hundred volunteers from service organizations, church groups and businesses worked on a variety of projects. The playground's fence slats will available at a later date for people who originally donated them.
June 16, 2018 - Mesa was ordered to pay $175,000 to former mayor Donna Zink, right, over a 16-year-old records dispute.
June 16, 2018 - Classmates Adrianna Melo, left, Maria Mayorquin and Cassandra Asmussen smile as they look off to the crowd before they start walking for Columbia Basin College graduation ceremony at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Melo, Mayorquin and Asmussen will be the first graduating class at CBC to receive a Bachelors in Nursing.
June 15, 2018 - Anita Mraz picks some Rainier cherries with her family at Ray French Orchard in Richland. The orchard is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. This year's forecast calls for a smaller harvest in the Northwest after last year's record crop. The harvest started several days earlier than last year’s June 8 start.
June 15, 2018 - Chad Ward, a 1996 graduate of River View High School, will be inducted into the University of Washington Husky Hall of Fame in October. Ward played football for UW from 1997-2000.
June 15, 2018 - TROT volunteer Richard Alan leads a horse as Hunter Ford rides. The Pasco nonprofit is offering a new horsemanship class for people with disabilities but it wants to expand to others, such as veterans and people dealing with mental illness.
June 15, 2018 - A Kennewick icon is alright after a close brush with a coffee delivery truck on Wednesday. The golden retriever is often seen sporting a pair of “doggles” and with its head sticking out the sunroof of a Lexus with the license plates: GOGL DOG. The dog was riding west on 10th Avenue when a coffee delivery truck missed a red and hit the Lexus on the passenger side, said Kennewick police. The pooch’s owner was treated for minor injuries. The truck driver was cited for running a red light.
June 14, 2018 - Students from Maya Angelou Elementary School in Pasco slime their teachers on the last day of school Wednesday. Students who saved 800-1,000 "good behavior" tickets were allowed to target a teacher, including sixth-grade dual language instructor Bill Stillwell, a principal or other staffer.
June 14, 2018 - Law enforcement officers, led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, search a mobile home early Wednesday at 14904 S 1977 PRSE in Finley. Officials said the bust was related to a drug investigation involving the illegal use of fentanyl.
June 14, 2018 - The federal Drug Enforcement Administration led the search of a Finley mobile home early Wednesday as part of a drug investigation involving the illegal use of fentanyl.
June 14, 2018 - Judge Bruce Spanner hears a case in Franklin County Superior Court.
June 14, 2018 - Liam Potter, 5, looks inside a fire engine with Kennewick Fire Department’s Jason Ingersol at Columbia Park during the Kennewick School District's end of the year picnic for kids in the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program. City fire and police departments were there to show their patrol cars and fire engine and take photos with the kids. Liam's mom is Whitley Sunday of Kennewick.
June 13, 2018 - A firefighter douses smoldering spots Tuesday along the Spirit of America Trail in Zintel Canyon in Kennewick. The suspicious fire burned six acres, forcing the indefinite closure of part of the popular walking area until the city decides when it is safe to reopen. The fire started along the western side of the canyon around 3 p.m. and burned up the hillside. No homes were damaged.
June 13, 2018 - Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire that started in Zintel Canyon Tuesday afternoon.
June 13, 2018 - Jacob, Robert and Daniel More donated the $500 they earned from doing chores to pay for other students' lunches.
June 13, 2018 - Victor A. Paniagua, 27, appears Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court on charges of murder and assault in the shooting of his neighbor June 3 in Pasco.
June 13, 2018 - Tri-City catcher Blake Hunt talks about his upcoming season with the Dust Devils.
June 12, 2018 - Motorists make their way through detours around construction activity Monday morning at the new roundabout being built near the Queensgate ovperass spanning Interstate 182 in Richland.
June 12, 2018 - John Panther of Kennewick shared this photo of storm clouds sliding past Rattlesnake Mountain on the Hanford site on the way through the Mid-Columbia over the weekend.
June 11, 2018 - A parent keeps an eye on two young burrowing owls that can't tamp down their inquisitive nature. The family was spotted recently near Othello.
June 11, 2018 - Tho Paw, who's graduating from Kennewick High School, was born in a refugee camp in Thailand. She learned English while attending Westgate Elementary and plans to become a teacher, inspired in part by her experiences there.
June 10, 2018 - Kamiakin High graduates toss their caps into the air in celebration and tradition at the conclusion of Saturday's ceremony in the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
June 10, 2018 - Alyanna Baluyot already graduated high school once, in her home country of the Philippines. Now she's graduating from Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, with plans for a career in medicine.
June 10, 2018 - Armando Neponuceno, 19, worked hard to graduate from Richland High School this month. He even spent 5 1/2 months at the Washington Youth Academy to catch up when he was behind on credits.
June 10, 2018 - Aiden Burrows plays the marimba outside Pasco High School, where he's been a standout music student. He's headed to Eastern Washington University to continue his music studies.
June 10, 2018 - Spending increased in almost every jurisdiction in Benton and Franklin counties, with Prosser taking the lead for the highest growth at 10 percent.
June 10, 2018 - Graduates from Southridge High School toss their caps into the air at the end of their commencement ceremony at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
June 10, 2018 - Southridge graduates celebrate during their commencement ceremony at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
June 10, 2018 - Pasco High School graduate toss their caps into the air after there graduation ceremony at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium in Pasco on Saturday.
June 10, 2018 - Emily Parada waves to her family and friends during Pasco High School’s graduation ceremony at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium in Pasco.
June 10, 2018 - Students walk on to the field holding each others hands at Edgar Brown Memorial at the start of Pasco High School’s graduation ceremony.
June 10, 2018 - Kamiakin High graduate Chandler Reno celebrates on the stage after receiving her diploma Saturday during the school's commencement at Toyota Center in Kennewick.
June 10, 2018 - Charissa Phillips, left, hugs her boyfriend, Kennewick graduate Dylan Padgett as breezy conditions unfurl the U.S. Flag and tug at the balloons she brought to the Toyota Center for Saturday morning's graduation ceremony. Phillips is an imcoing senior at the Kennewick school.
June 10, 2018 - An jubilant Chiawana High School graduate celebrates after getting his diploma Saturday morning at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium.
June 10, 2018 - Chiawana High graduates file into Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium Saturday morning for the start of their graduation ceremony.
