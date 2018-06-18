Their beloved cat and everything they own, gone. Their U-Haul was stolen in Kennewick

A couple moving from Tuscon to Issaquah didn't get a warm welcome in Kennewick.
Christopher and Lacy lost everything they had early Sunday after their moving truck was stolen from the motel where they were staying.
They also can't find their 10-year-old Russian Blue cat, Clyde, who was in the U-Haul's cab when it was stolen.
Lacy told the Herald that she and Christopher were moving to a west side apartment because Christopher got a job at Boeing. The couple asked that their last name not be used.
They didn't want to fly their cat, so they took him with them on the road.
The couple parked at a Kennewick motel Saturday night and got a room. The motel didn't allow pets, so the couple left Clyde in the cab with water, food, a litter box and a bed.
Lacy said Christopher had a bad feeling about Clyde.
At around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Christopher got up to check on him. The cat was soundly sleeping in the cab, Lacy said.
When Christopher got up around 8 a.m., the U-Haul truck was gone, Lacy said. All he found were rocks and some broken glass.
The couple called Kennewick police, who reviewed video footage from the motel. Lacy said the thieves stole the truck around 3:43 a.m. Sunday.
Along with the U-Haul truck and everything in it, the thieves also took the couple's only car, a red Toyota Tacoma pickup, which was attached to the U-Haul on a trailer.
The U-Haul's license plate is Arizona AE43203, and features a state profile of North Carolina on the side. The pickup's plate is Arizona 341RDG.
Lacy said the theft comes amid some good news — she and her husband are expecting their first child in November.
But for now, they're less worried about their gifted crib and other things.
"We really care about getting Clyde back," she said.
