Nearly every plant has it. Now a Richland professor wants to turning it into jet fuel

Nearly every plant has it.
And a WSU Tri-Cities researcher is hoping it can be the basis of the next biofuel.
The chemical — called lignin — lines the cell walls of many plants and makes them rigid. Now the U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying $500,000 to fund the research.
The researcher, Xiao Zhang, an associate professor in WSU's Bioproducts, Science and Engineering Laboratory, was one of the researchers behind the November 2016 commercial flight using fuel made using tree limbs.
His focus is now on lignin, the material that makes up 20 to 35 percent of the weight of those same limbs.
Zhang is doing this work with Xuejun Pan, a professor in the department of biological systems engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
They will be trying to determine ways to make the process of using lignin easier to convert into biofuels. Along with a potentially saving money, it also maximize the amount of carbon used in creating the fuels.
