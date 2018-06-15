Paying it forward at the playground

Volunteers Mark Blotz, Nathan Burt, Toni Ball and Ken Call, from left, participate in Friday's second annual George and Pat Jones Community Service Day by working on the first phase of the Playground of Dreams renovation project.
Several hundred volunteers from service organizations, church groups, businesses and the community worked on a variety of projects throughout the Tri-Cities.
The volunteers were then treated to a steak luncheon in Columbia Park.
Many of the engraved fence slats, originally used as a fundraiser for the playground, were removed and will available at a later date from the city to the community members who donated them.
