A judge is about to decide the future of Trios Health

A federal judge on Wednesday is scheduled to consider approving Trios Health's plan to exit bankruptcy.
The decision will be momentous not only for the Kennewick public health system, but also the entire Tri-City health care landscape.
That's because the plan hinges on the sale of Trios to RCCH HealthCare Partners — the same Tennessee company that's also in the process of buying Lourdes Health in Pasco.
The hearing in Spokane is happening almost a year to the day after Trios filed for Chapter 9 protection.
Trios officials have said the sale could close within about a month of the judge confirming the plan, although a spokesman for RCCH told the Herald that he didn't want to speculate on a potential timeline.
In a statement, RCCH spokesman Jeff Atwood said, “We join the team from Trios Health in looking forward to the important bankruptcy hearing...This is an important step in the process for Trios Health in their journey to stability and success.”
The sale process will involve getting state approval through the Certificate of Need, or CON, process. The application wasn't listed as of Friday on the state Department of Health website.
The proposed bankruptcy plan is outlined in public court documents. The Kennewick Public Hospital District board, which oversees Trios, is scheduled to take its own vote Monday on approving the plan.
The special meeting is at 5 p.m. at Trios Care Center at Southridge, 3730 Plaza Way.
The public hospital district won't dissolve if it's sold to RCCH.
Instead, it'll continue to collect taxes and play a role in health care in the community. This year, it'll collect about $1.3 million at a levy rate of 13 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The details of that role haven't been finalized yet.
Trios is the Tri-Cities' only public hospital system. It formed in 1948, with its original hospital opening in 1952.
Trios currently has about 1,100 employees, including more than 80 physicians. It filed for bankruptcy protection last June after several years of financial struggle that included layoffs and service cuts.
