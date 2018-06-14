I-82 fire finally out, power back on near Benton City

A car parked stopped along the highway likely sparked the 80-acre fire along Interstate 82 that diverted traffic and knocked out power to homes near Benton City.
Flames caused some minor damage to some vineyards and damaged power poles, cut electricity, internet and cable TV service to people in Yakitat area until around 11 p.m., Bates said.
The initial fire started around 10 a.m. Wednesday near the Yakitat Road exit.
While firefighters had the fire under control by noon, a flare up started around 3 p.m. sending smoke billowing across both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the divided highway, said Benton County Fire District 2 Capt. Dennis Bates.
The smoke, combined from blowing dust, forced officials to close eastbound traffic for about half an hour.
Firefighters got the blaze under control within an hour.
"There was an intensive amount of mop up because of the vegetation and the amount of fuel," he said.
The district was joined by Benton County fire districts 1 and 4, West Benton Fire and Rescue and Richland Fire Department.
