Kennewick's goggle dog OK after crash

A Kennewick icon is alright after a close brush with a coffee delivery truck earlier Wednesday.
The golden retriever is often seen sporting a pair of goggles and with its head sticking out the sunroof of a Lexus with the license plates: GOGL DOG.
The dog was riding west on 10th Avenue when a coffee delivery truck missed a red and hit the Lexus on the passenger side, said Kennewick police.
The pooch's owner was treated for minor injuries. The truck driver was cited for running a red light.
Comments