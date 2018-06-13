Goggle dog is OK after his owner's car was hit Wednesday morning at West 10th Avenue and Edison Street in Kennewick.
Goggle dog is OK after his owner's car was hit Wednesday morning at West 10th Avenue and Edison Street in Kennewick. Courtesy Wanda Westermeyer
Goggle dog is OK after his owner's car was hit Wednesday morning at West 10th Avenue and Edison Street in Kennewick. Courtesy Wanda Westermeyer

Local

Kennewick's goggle dog OK after crash

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

June 13, 2018 07:36 PM

Kennewick, WA

A Kennewick icon is alright after a close brush with a coffee delivery truck earlier Wednesday.

The golden retriever is often seen sporting a pair of goggles and with its head sticking out the sunroof of a Lexus with the license plates: GOGL DOG.

The dog was riding west on 10th Avenue when a coffee delivery truck missed a red and hit the Lexus on the passenger side, said Kennewick police.

The pooch's owner was treated for minor injuries. The truck driver was cited for running a red light.

  Comments  