Kennewick's Zintel Canyon remains closed

Officials are hoping to reopen the closed portion of Zintel Canyon by this weekend pending safety inspections.
The popular Kennewick walking area is closed between West 15th Avenue and 24th Avenue after a brush fire Tuesday.
Firefighters spent Wednesday combing the underbrush to make sure the blaze is out. At the same time, city parks employees were checking trees to make sure they were not weakened and in danger of falling over.
The cause of the blaze is likely going to remain unknown, said Kennewick fire Capt. Brian Ellis.
Whatever sparked it probably burned up when it started about 3 p.m. near the Spirit of America Trail off West 15th Avenue.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert
