Liam Potter, 5, looks inside a fire engine with Kennewick Fire Department’s Jason Ingersol at Columbia Park during the Kennewick School District's end of the year picnic for kids in the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program. City fire and police departments were there to show their patrol cars and fire engine and take photos with the kids. Liam's mom is Whitley Sunday of Kennewick. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald